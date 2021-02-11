Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Oil City on August 21, 1958 to the late Eugene and Geraldine (O’Neil) Flinchbaugh.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Jeff was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing. He was active with several bowling leagues at Seneca Lanes.

In his earlier years, he was employed by Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company.

He was married in Niagara Falls, New York on January 2, 2001 to the former Marcia Reddick, and she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Nathaniel Flinchbaugh of Cranberry, Justin Flinchbaugh of Florida, Kayla Flinchbaugh of Florida, Alisha Reddick of Cranberry, and Terrie Reddick of Cranberry; and three grandchildren, Brooke, Owen, and Evan. He is also survived by two brothers, Jim Flinchbaugh and his wife Judy, and Jack Flinchbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ginger Moon and Judy Dickerson.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life is being planned and those details will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. (Online donations may be made by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab at the top of this obituary tribute page.)

