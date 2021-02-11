 

Karla Noreen Milford

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kDNn8xl4zox5zjcbKarla Noreen Milford, 60, of Oil City, passed away on February 8, 2021.

She was born the second of five children, to the late James and Noreen (VanDerhoof) Milford on July 21, 1960, in Oil City.

She grew up in Oil City, where she would spend most of her life, and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1978. After high school, she attended Clarion University, graduating in 1980 with a nursing degree. She then decided to pursue a Missionary Nursing Degree at Crown College, which at the time was known as St. Paul Bible College.

Karla had a successful nursing career from her graduation in 1982 to about 1987 before illness prevented her from continuing in that line of work. She remained dedicated to helping others in her volunteer work and was a constant volunteer at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, ministering to others and assisting with various events.

She used her love and talent for crafts, which was inherited from her mom, to show her love to others. Karla often used her skills to help at the church as well especially in the children’s ministry. She also enjoyed playing the violin, from when she learned in high school until her death.

Karla is survived by her siblings: Jim Milford and his wife Gail, of Park City, MT, Tom Milford and his wife Kim, of Ligonier, PA, Cathleen Cryer and her husband Steve, of Lebanon, IN, and Chris White and her husband Rob, of Plano, TX.

She also leaves numerous dearly loved friends, nieces, nephews, and their children, all of whom were touched by her generous and caring heart. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Noreen Milford.

Visitation will be held in Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm and again on Sunday, February 14, from 2 pm to 3 pm. Funeral services will follow the Sunday visitation, beginning at 3 pm with the Rev. T. Christopher Hill, Pastor of The Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City officiating.

All arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Home, Inc., located at 110 Petroleum St., Oil City PA, 16301.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


