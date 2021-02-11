 

Man Wanted in Texas Arrested in Venango County

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handcuffs-2102488_1280SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man who was wanted on a felony warrant out of the State of Texas was arrested Wednesday in Venango County.

Around 4:21 p.m. on February 10, Franklin-based State Police received information that a man residing at Rocky Village Apartments on Maple Grove Circle in Sandycreek Township, Venango County was wanted on a felony warrant from the State of Texas.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Robert Pascorell, of Cranberry, was then taken into custody and transported to the Franklin-based State Police barracks for processing.

Police say Pascroell is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on the warrant awaiting extradition to Texas.


