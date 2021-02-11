Man Wanted in Texas Arrested in Venango County

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man who was wanted on a felony warrant out of the State of Texas was arrested Wednesday in Venango County.

Around 4:21 p.m. on February 10, Franklin-based State Police received information that a man residing at Rocky Village Apartments on Maple Grove Circle in Sandycreek Township, Venango County was wanted on a felony warrant from the State of Texas.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Robert Pascorell, of Cranberry, was then taken into custody and transported to the Franklin-based State Police barracks for processing.

Police say Pascroell is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on the warrant awaiting extradition to Texas.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.