Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away on February 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie PA after a brief illness.

Born in Oil City on December 10, 1954, Mary was a daughter to the late James and Doretta (Sis) Wilkinson.

She was a 1972 graduate of Venango Christian High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor’s in Education from Penn State and her master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She started her teaching career at Venango Christian High School, then move to West Forest High School, and eventually Franklin High School where she then retired.

She married the love of her life, Anthony Ginnery, on Oct 21, 2016, who proceeded her in death.

Mary Anne was the life of the party; she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved to travel and was an avid reader. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was a big theater supporter and was involved in the past with The Barrow-Civic Theater in Franklin. She was member of a knitting group appropriately named “The Knotheads.”

She is survived by her brother James and his wife Diane of Chambersburg, along with her nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her stepson Tony “Butch” Ginnery and his wife Candie of Tionesta, along with her seven grandchildren: Tyler Clark, Jasmine Ginnery and Destiny Ginnery all of Tionesta, Hilary Silvis of Fryburg, Tamra Hosseini and Dakotah Westlake of Rouseville and Shelbi Westlake of New York City; and 10 great grandchildren: Abbi, Amiya, Treyson, and Taelon Clark. Caleb and Emilee Work, Delilah Hosseini, Aubrey Silvis, Tori Silvis who will arrive in May, and Lyric Laboy. Gracececilia Toombs also survives, who was just a friend of the family but someone Maryanne always considered to be another granddaughter to her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ginnery, preceding her in death is her stepdaughter, Tracii Westlake.

In keeping with her wishes, and due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or services. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future time.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Barrow-Civic Theater, or the Oil Region Library Association.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

