Proposed Roadway Could Help Alleviate Traffic Congestion Near Fiberboard Plant

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning approved a letter of support for a $1.45 million application by Kronospan (Clarion Industries) for a new 1.7-mile roadway to and from the fiberboard plant.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The application presented to Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund for the Fiberboard Avenue to PA Route 66 Industrial Connector Project could help alleviate traffic congestion on US Route 322.

“It’s a shot in our arm for future employment in Clarion County,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley. “With the assistance from the grant program, it will allow Clarion Industries to expand into additional product lines that will create new employment for the county over the long term.

“It will be here for the next generation. They are a great benefit to our community and will be spending millions and millions of dollars. They have space there, and they have the market. Kronospan has plants all over the world and appreciates the support of Clarion County.”

Jeff Corcetti, chairman of the Paint Township Supervisors, agrees.

“I’m definitely all for it,” said Corcetti. “Anytime you can have development, less traffic, and more industry why not?

“I can’t speak for the whole board, but anytime we can have development, why would you turn it down?”

Dane Higbee, a senior associate from Delta Development, outlined the project at the Tuesday morning Zoom meeting. The Delta Development Group, based in Camp Hill, provides a broad array of technical consulting solutions, including community planning, funding strategies, disaster preparedness, transit, and government relations. It has also worked on Clarion County projects.

“I am here today to ask for letters of support for the Fiberboard Avenue, PA Route 66 industrial connector project,” said Higbee. “This is a CFA multimodal application submitted in partnership with Clarion Industries, the Clarion County EDC, and the Clarion County IDA.”

Clarion Industries is requesting $1.45 million in multimodal funds for the extension of Fiberboard Avenue. That project will take the existing terminus of Fiberboard Avenue to PA Route 66.

“This project intends to relieve even some of the traffic and safety issues on Clarion River Hill. US Route 322, as many of you know, that two-lane road gets icy in winter. It’s kind of hazardous; trucks are coming in and out of there all day long, along with employees, as well.

“By extending the Fiberboard Avenue to PA Route 66, you can really take some of that traffic on Clarion River Hill and avoid the intersection by Country Fair. Not only does that improve safety, but it also reduces emissions as trucks cut their pathway to Clarion Industries Facility by about 1.7 miles.”

Higbee said the project also supports a major Clarion County industry, employing about 225 people at the plant.

Plans for the final design are still being developed, but the new road will likely “pop out somewhere south of the manufactured housing plants on Route 66.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.