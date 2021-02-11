 

SPONSORED: How Much Homeowners Insurance Do You Need?

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

eric-shick-2-peopleNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa – You know you need homeowners insurance to protect your home – but countless options can seem overwhelming. Give the Eric Shick Agency a call!

In addition to figuring out what type of homeowners coverage you’ll need, it’s also crucial to figure out how much home insurance you’ll need to adequately protect your property. It’s important to set realistic policy limits based on your specific home, property, and belongings.

Here are some questions to ask yourself in order to accurately estimate how much home insurance is right for you.

  1. What would be the total cost to rebuild my home?
  2. What is the total value of my personal belongings?
  3. What would be the cost to live elsewhere temporarily in the event my home has to be rebuilt or repaired?
  4. How much could someone sue me for in a personal liability dispute?

Choosing how much homeowners coverage you’ll need is a big decision. Once you have an estimate, you can start your homeowners’ insurance quote.

Give Eric a call at the Eric Shick Insurance Agency and allow him to help answer these and other questions and get a quote.

Eric-Shick

The Eric D. Shick Agency is located at 3523 Sr 28 and 66, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Contact them for all of your car insurance, home insurance, life insurance, and business insurance needs by calling 814-275-2210 or visiting nationwide.com/ericshickagency.


