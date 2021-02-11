SPONSORED: Make Your Reservations Today for the Bee Kind Winery Event at the 1130 Center
CLARION, Pa. – Don’t delay – make your reservations for the 1130 Center’s Bee Kind Winery event!
The 1130 Center is excited to host their first-ever winery pop up shop on Saturday, February 13, with Bee Kind Winery from Clearfield.
There will be a sampling of the selection of delicious wines from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Anyone who purchases wine that day will receive a special offer from the 1130 Center to use on your next axe booking or escape room. You do not need to book a lane or room to come in to the wine pop up shop.
All preorders of wine will receive an additional 5% discount. Please private message Bee Kind Winery on Facebook directly with your order. It will be available for pick up in Clarion!
If you book a lane or escape room for that day, you are welcome to try these awesome wines and purchase bottles for here or home. In addition, our 50 Shades Escape Room is open on Friday, February 12; Saturday, February 13; and Sunday, February 14; just in time for Galentine’s/Valentine’s Days!
Escape Room Clarion is a unique and interactive entertainment experience that is great for co-worker team building, couples looking for something different to do on date night, bachelor or bachelorette parties, birthdays, and other celebrations, and perfect for a group of friends looking for a challenge and a lot of fun!
Participants are given 60 minutes to find clues, decipher codes, and solve puzzles to figure out a way to escape the room. As the time ticks away and the adrenaline builds you will work as a team using your wits, intuition, logic, and communication skills to solve puzzles and connect the clues to escape.
Learn more on their website at http://escaperoomclarion.com or on their Facebook Page.
Have you tried Axe Throwing yet?
It is similar to an evening out bowling with friends. You can be brand new and just learning to throw next to someone who is a seasoned thrower.
The 9 Worlds facility is BYOB and BYOF(ood) so bring your party with you!
They offer great group discounts when you book ahead. What are you waiting for?
On Fridays, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 9 Worlds offers an extended lunch discount!
Check their website https://9worldsaxe.com and Facebook Page for more information.
The 1130 Center is located at 1130 East Mains Street, Clarion, PA 16214. It is home to many exciting activities for you to participate in.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.