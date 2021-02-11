SPONSORED: RUN WEEK OF 2-15 Ordered: 2/11/2021 A Twist in Plans for the C & A Trees Spring Seminar/ Workshop

 

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

ca-trees-flowersCLARION, Pa. – Due to ongoing COVID-19 guidelines C & A Tress has had to make a “twist” to their Spring seminar/ workshop.

Option 1: Please refer to the back of your ticket.

Option 2: If you still want to participate in some fun for the day, including planting your planter(s)/ basket(s) and taking advantage of the “Show Specials” and store credit here is you opportunity.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines they will be unable to do the seminar, lunch and hors d’oeuvres.

However, the twist in plans allows the following:
C & A Trees has scheduled times for everyone to have an opportunity to come plant your planter(s)/ basket(s).

Here are the time slots for the MORNING event:
Ticket numbers 1-30, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Ticket numbers 31-60, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Ticket numbers 61-90, 11 a.m. to Noon
Ticket numbers 91-120, Noon to 1 p.m.
Ticket numbers 121-150, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the time slots for the AFTERNOON event:
Ticket numbers 1-30, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ticket numbers 31-60, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket numbers 61-90, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket numbers 91-120, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions or still would like to purchase a ticket please call (814) 745-3232.

C & A Trees is a spring fed 53+ acre nursery located just minutes south of downtown Clarion oRoute 68. They have been in the garden center, nursery, greenhouse and landscaping business for 30 years.

They sell many varieties of annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets, perennials, shrubs and trees, including fruit trees, as well as many home decor and gift ideas.

A great place to find that new or special plant for you or a friend. Let the professionals at C & A Trees help you do your next project. Stop by with your dimensions and pictures. They have you covered from start to finish.

C & A Trees is open Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visit their website http://www.catrees.com, find them on Facebook Here, or call (814) 745-3232 for more information.

ca trees logo


