 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Save Money During the Presidents’ Day Event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – Now is the time to buy or lease during the Presidents’ Day event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

clarion jeep gr cherReceive $4,250 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months on a new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4.

clarion ram 1500 2New 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorn, Quad Cab, 4×4’s also offer $4,250 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months.

clarion jeep cherokeeGet an incredible $5,250 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months plus $1,750 factory rebate on a new 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4.

clarion ram 1500Lease a new 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorn, Quad Cab, 4×4 for $399 per month on a 36 month lease.

clarion jeep compass 2A 36 month lease on a new 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4 is just $284 per month.

clarion jeep compassYou can also receive $4,750 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months plus $1,250 factory rebate on a new 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4.

clarion jeep cherokee 2New 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4’s can be leased for $274 per month for 36 months.

Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram has all of the protocols in place so you can shop safely. Plus their giant indoor extra showroom means you can shop warm and dry.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.