 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Theft of Money

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Washington Township

Around 7:12 p.m. on February 7, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet on State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, for traffic violations.

According to police, through investigation, it was determined that the driver, identified as a 65-year-old Venus man, was under the influence of alcohol, and he was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Police say charges of DUI and summary traffic violations will be filed through District Court 18-3-02, pending blood test results.

The driver’s name was not released.

Theft in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft of money reported in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say between November 6, 2020, and November 9, 2020, a known 53-year-old male victim from Tionesta forwarded money to “Ignite Funding” for a business loan and then never received the loan.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.