A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated flurries after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Light northeast wind.

Saturday – A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Washington’s Birthday – Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Snow. Low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

