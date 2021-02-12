Clarion Hospital Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 12, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/11/2021: 11,681

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,886

Positives: 1,872

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/11/2021: 38,687

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,076

Positives: 2,638

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/12/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 1 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 0 suspected. 10 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported three additional deaths to the Department of Health: two on February 9, 2021, and one on February 10, 2021.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy its very successful vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion.

– Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– Group “1A,” as definite by the PA Department of Health is eligible for the vaccine. However, due to demand being far greater than supply, BHS is scheduling only a subgroup within 1A: Butler County and Clarion County residents, and patients of BHS practices, ages 65+.

– BHS continues to work closely with Butler County and Clarion County to assist scheduling and vaccinating the elderly and those individuals who are at particularly high risk and who may not have access to the internet.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

