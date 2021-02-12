Clarion Hospital Vaccine Partnership a Shot in the Arm for the Community

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A partnership between Clarion County, Clarion Hospital, and Butler Health Systems delivered 3,900 doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine to the local clinic in leased space at the former Peebles/Gordmans Department Store near the Clarion Mall.

The doses were “shots in arms,” and officials are hopeful more is on the way.

Scheduling can be made through the Clarion Hospital website at https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx

Clarion County has also established a local information number at 814-297-7820 for residents who do not have computer access. Nearly 1,000 messages were received and 700 were eligible for registration.

“It’s really a nice thing to partner up with them because one of us couldn’t have done it without the other, and that’s what’s so nice about this whole program is they couldn’t do it without us and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan on Tuesday morning.

“Working together we’re getting very successful at getting the shot, too.”

The clinic serves residents of Clarion and Forest Counties.

“We’re way ahead of the game,” continued Tharan. “And, if you consider that 3,900 doses that we got on the 4th of February were the largest amount to anyone in the state of Pennsylvania that day other than Butler County. However, Butler County has five times the population that Clarion does.

“The people at that clinic are stepping up and getting shots in arms very rapidly. We have to thank everybody that’s involved with that. The hospital is doing a fantastic job. You know, as I said, they haven’t heard of anyone else doing it. I know of other counties that have contacted us to see how we set it up.”

The clinic was established without knowing if there would be reimbursement. Clarion County leased the space for $3,000.00 per month, and Butler Health Systems is providing the services.

Clarion County received an email FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Association) saying that if a clinic is started, it’s reimbursable from the government.

“We’re going to check into that, but we weren’t concerned about that because it’s just our obligation to take care of our people. We’re going to check into that, but it looks like a lot of the expenses that we’ve had will be reimbursable from the Federal government.”

Tharan also asked people to consider a contribution to Clarion Hospital.

“Anybody that could donate money to the Clarion Hospital because they are doing this not knowing if they’ll ever get reimbursed. They’re just doing it because they feel an obligation to the community as we do. So, if anybody wanted to donate money to the hospital it will be greatly appreciated.

“I know most people are getting a $600.00 check from the government just because the government felt like giving us money for some unknown reason, but you could give some to the hospital if you felt the need and they would really be grateful. I would also appreciate it. Get the word out there that I’d like to see people show support for our local hospital so they can stay in business and keep servicing our area.”

