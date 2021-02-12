Clarion University Wrestling: NCAA Announces First Coaches Rankings, Championship Allocations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA announced the first release of its Division I wrestling coaches’ rankings on Thursday, as well as the qualifier allocations for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships set for March 18-20 in St. Louis.

The second coaches’ ranking will be released on Thursday, February 25.

Clarion featured one wrestler ranked in the initial coaches’ poll, with 197-pounder Greg Bulsak coming in at eighth on the list. The three-time NCAA qualifier and reigning Mid-American Conference (MAC) champion owns a 7-0 record with three wins by fall in 2021 and is considered a contender by all national publications, ranking as high as fourth in the country according to some. The redshirt senior is carrying a 23-match win streak dating back to the middle of last season and has not lost since the fifth-place match at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas last year. Bulsak owns wins this season over two wrestlers currently in the coaches rankings, Navy’s Jacob Koser (16) and Northern Illinois’s Gage Braun (28). He has a 6-4 career record against wrestlers currently ranked in the top-33, including wins over South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan (5), Virginia’s Jay Aiello (10) and Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan (12).

In addition to the rankings, the NCAA announced the pre-allocations for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The weight class conference champion in each qualifying tournament will earn an automatic qualifier to the national championships. Each conference was awarded additional preallocations based on the five-year average (2016-20) of pre-allocations earned by the conference in each weight class.

In recent years, pre-allocations have been determined by a formula measuring Division I winning percentage, ratings percentage index and coaches’ ranking. A decrease in overall matches, and in particular non-conference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee to transition to using the five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations for 2021. For any adjustments in conference alignment over the last five years, historical pre-allocations stayed with the conference where they were earned. The competition status of schools for 2021 also did not impact the calculation of pre-allocations.

“The committee knew that there wasn’t going to be enough regular-season competition to utilize the existing process where wrestlers earned pre-allocations for their conference based on regular season performance,” said Karen Langston, senior associate athletics director at California State University, Bakersfield and chair of the wrestling committee. “The option to utilize the five NCAA year historical average was an equitable alternative, and the way it worked out has opened more at-large spots this year for deserving wrestlers who don’t qualify through their conference tournament.”

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will have the following allocations in the conference tournament, with each weight class featuring one automatic qualifier (AQ) for the champion and additional pre-allocations (PA):

125 – 1 AQ, 3 PA

133 – 1 AQ, 4 PA

141 – 1 AQ, 3 PA

149 – 1 AQ, 3 PA

157 – 1 AQ, 3 PA

165 – 1 AQ, 1 PA

174 – 1 AQ, 2 PA

184 – 1 AQ, 2 PA

197 – 1 AQ, 2 PA

285 – 1 AQ, 2 PA

TOTAL – 10 AQ, 25 PA

