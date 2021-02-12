DCNR Providing More State Park Campsites Allowing Pets In 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that more campsites will be open to pets when their owners visit Pennsylvania state parks next year.

“We’re getting the word out early that more than 130 new sites at six state parks will be ‘pet friendly’ next year because we know many of our campers like to plan their stays well in advance,” Dunn said. “Both our ‘Pet Camping’ and ‘Dogs in Cabins’ programs have expanded slowly and cautiously as park officials gauge camper acceptance and pet owner compliance. We know many of our campers say their park stays are enhanced by the presence of pets.”

Beginning with the 2022 camping season, new campsites will allow camping with pets at these state parks:

Cook Forest, Clarion County (15 sites)

French Creek, Berks County (two cabins)

Poe Valley, Centre County (13)

Prince Gallitzin State Park, Cambria County (82 in Hickory and Birch loops)

Pymatuning, Crawford County (number to be determined)

R.B. Winter, Union County (26 sites and one cottage)

Since its inception as a pilot program in 2001, with nine state parks participating, “Pet Camping” has expanded to include all parks that offer camping. An exception is Cherry Springs State Park, Potter County.

DCNR officials stress pet owners at all designated sites must comply with many program regulations.

They govern leashing; barking and other noise; maximum number of pets allowed (two, when the size of a cat or larger); aggressive behavior; proper cleanup and disposal of feces; valid licensing when required; and needed vaccinations.

Violations could require campers to remove their animals from park grounds.

Park officials will be empowered to determine whether animals meet the definitions of “pet” (commonly kept in household captivity) and “caged pets” (will not be released from their cage while at the park). Livestock are not considered pets.

Payable at time of reservation, fees will cover added maintenance and program costs at participating parks.

Fees are $5 per night for dogs in cabins, deluxe cottages and yurts; $3 per night for standard camping cottages; and $2 per night for campsites.

More information on reservations and other state park details can be obtained by telephoning 1-888-PA-PARKS.

Check DCNR’s website for participating state parks and detailed regulations governing pet programs.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.