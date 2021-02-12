Horse Hit by Car on Route 208

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a car struck a horse on State Route 208 last weekend.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, on State Route 208 near Bittersweet Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Bradly S. Brown, of Knox, was operating a 2015 Dodge Dart, traveling west on State Route 208 when the vehicle struck a horse that was on the roadway. The vehicle then came to rest facing west in the right lane.

Brown suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

No information was released on the condition of the horse.

Brown was cited for a registration violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

