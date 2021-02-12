Judge Rules Area Woman Accused in Capitol Attack May Be Released Pending Trial

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (ETY) – A federal judge has ruled that a woman from the Sandy Lake area in Mercer County who is accused of taking part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol may be released pending trial with restrictions.

According to KDKA News, Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled against pre-trial detention for 40-year-old Rachel Powell, who has become better known as “pink hat lady” or “bullhorn lady” from photos and video taken during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday.

Powell is being charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruction, depredation of government property, entering a restricted building, and being in that building with a dangerous weapon.

While prosecutors argued that Powell should remain locked up before her trial, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan called her a “danger to the community,” Powell’s attorney argued that she has no criminal record, is not a flight risk, and did not physically harm anyone during the events at the Capitol.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Howell also noted that evidence against Powell weighed in favor of pre-trial detention, saying she didn’t seem to understand the gravity of the offenses and showed no remorse.

Authorities say a search of Powell’s home also led to the discovery of several smashed cellphones as well as two “go bags.” The first bag contained ammunition, rope, and duct tape and the second had throwing stars, knives, and lighters. Officials say a bag found in Powell’s car contained zip ties, a tarp, and two loaded magazines for an AK-47 rifle.

Despite the evidence against Powell, which also included video footage of shouting instructions through a bullhorn at the Capitol Building, telling rioters that they “have another window to break,” according to the affidavit, Powell was ordered to be released on $10,000.00 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

The judge also added a stipulation that Powell must wear a mask, which is something that Powell has specifically spoken out against multiple times in the last year.

