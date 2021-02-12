Local Student Creates Care Packages for People in Recovery

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local student turned a class project into an act of kindness, donating care packages to individuals in recovery.

Redbank Valley 8th grade student Gage Duncan is currently in Dr. Harmon’s Civics class, which includes a Civic Action project.

For his chosen Civic Action project, Gage collected $500.00 in donations from Sagamore VFW and bought items to put care packages together for individuals in Clarion County’s Road to Recovery program.

He donated a total of 25 bookbags with toiletries, blankets, stationery, and a shower caddy in each bag.

Gage presented the donations to Stephanie Seidle-Weaver, PR/Office Manager for Roads to Recovery.

The ladies auxiliary of Sagamore VFW also donated toward the continuing education for Roads to Recovery employees.

Roads to Recovery provide peer mentors to serve as role models in recovery who encourage individuals to seek treatment when necessary, maintain wellness, take an active role in their own treatment plans, and attend self-help groups (Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and other consumer-run support groups.)

