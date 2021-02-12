Monty R. Mitchell, age 45, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away on the evening of February 8, 2021, after suffering a medical emergency while on duty at the DuBois State Police Barracks.

Monty was born October 25, 1975, in DuBois, the son of Ray A. and Judith A. Mitchell (Books).

At the age of 17, Monty enlisted as a Private, E1, in the United States Army Reserve with the 629th Transportation Company out of DuBois, PA, as a Motor Transportation Operator. He graduated from Brockway Area High School in 1994 and attended California University of Pennsylvania from 1994-1996. While in college, he enjoyed playing rugby. He then worked for Kephart Trucking Co.

In February of 2003 to June 2004, he was deployed with the 629th Transportation Company in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom. Monty’s second deployment supported Operation Iraqi Freedom from June 2006 to October 2007 with the 298th Transportation Company out of Franklin, PA. In November 2007, Monty enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police. He graduated with the 126th cadet class and was assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon and then to Troop C, Ridgway, and most recently to the Patrol Section of Troop C, DuBois.

During Monty’s 28 years of military service, he earned numerous commendations including a Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars, one Meritorious Service Medal, one Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, one Army Good Conduct Medal, nine Army Reserves Components Achievement Medals, one Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, one Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, one Iraq Campaign Medal, two Overseas Service Ribbons, and two Armed Forces Reserve Medals representing 20 years completed service. His most recent assignment had been as Platoon Sergeant with the 298th Transportation Company, Det 1 out of Clearfield.

Monty enjoyed hunting, boating at Lake Raystown, riding his motorcycle, and diesel truck pulling.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2012. He is survived by his mother, Judy; his step-father, Dave Carlson; and his two sisters, Fawn (Tom) McCracken of Henderson, MN, and Stacey (Alan) Garman of Purcellville, VA; and nieces, Kaitlyn and Tessa McCracken and Emily Garman.

Monty served his country with honor and his fellow man with integrity. He valued the brotherhood of the State Police and the loyalty of his fellow soldiers. His family and many friends that loved him will miss him greatly.

Viewing for family and close friends of the family will be held on Saturday, February 13th at the DuBois Area High School auditorium from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Open viewing for the public will be from noon until 4:00 p.m. from the DAHS auditorium.

A public funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. The funeral will also be lived streamed at https://youtu.be/GjXr7XPKr9c. Social distancing protocols will be followed for the viewing and funeral. Masks are required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation at www.troopershelpingtroopers.org.

