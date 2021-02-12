 

Police Investigating Burglary in Perry Township

Friday, February 12, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at an outbuilding in Perry Township.

According to police, sometime between October 15, 2020, and February 5, 2021, an unknown individual(s) entered an outbuilding on Lime Plant Road in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the individual(s) then stole a “Chevrolet” aluminum trim from a tailgate, which was not affixed to a vehicle, that belonged to a known 65-year-old male victim from Parker.

The value of the stolen item is estimated at $504.00.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, February 11, 2021.


