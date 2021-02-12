Police Release Details of Crash on Emlenton Bridge Involving Two Tractor-Trailers

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash involving two tractor-trailers that occurred on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 late last month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:55 p.m. on January 29, on Interstate 80 westbound at the Emlenton Bridge, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 41-year-old Cline M. Clute, of Williamsfield, Ohio, was operating a 2002 International Harvester Eagle tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 80 in the right lane when his vehicle struck a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, operated by 64-year-old Richard J. Barnett, of Akron, Ohio, from behind.

Both trucks came to controlled stops at mile marker 44, just past the Emlenton Bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Clute’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

