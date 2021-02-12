 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Say What?!: Scientists Share Sound of 18,000-Year-Old Wind Instrument

Friday, February 12, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Scientists-share-sound-of-18000-year-old-wind-instrumentPYRENEES MOUNTAIN RANGE – An 18,000-year-old conch shell believed to be the world’s oldest instrument of its type was played by a horn player for the first time in thousands of years as part of a study by French scientists.

Researchers from France’s National Center for Scientific Research, the Museum of Toulouse, the University of Toulouse, and Quai Branly Museum teamed up to study the shell found at the Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees mountain range in 1931.

Read the full story here.


