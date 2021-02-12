Team Sonic Jiu-Jitsu Claims 21 Medals at Cleveland Tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EYT) – Sonic Jiu-Jitsu of Franklin won big at Grappling Industries Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, February 6, leaving with a team win of second place overall.

(Pictured above, Front: Coach Ben Quigley. Row 1, left to right: Steven Bradley, Kahle McCauley, James Schleifer, Tyler VanTassel, Matt Bauer, Jacob Stull, Zoe Kaster, and Sandra Benabe. Row 2, left to right: Caleb Boocks, Cullen Flaherty, Eric Decker, Aaron Crosmun, and Kristen Stull.)

Coach Ben Quigley told exploreClarion.com, “I couldn’t be prouder of my team. They came out to win, and they exceeded all expectations. A first-place team trophy is on the horizon.”

Coach Quigley led his team to a total of 21 medals: seven gold, nine silver, and five bronze. Among the 14 competitors from Team Sonic were seven first-time competitors, including three in the men’s division; two in the women’s; and two in the kid’s.

In the men’s division, the following medals were earned:

– Ben Quigley, one gold and two silver medals,

– Eric Decker, two gold medals,

– Cullen Flaherty, two gold medals,

– Caleb Boocks, one silver and one bronze medal,

– Tyler VanTassel, one gold and one bronze medal,

– Steven Bradley, one silver medal,

– Kahle McCauley, one silver medal,

– James Schleifer, one bronze medal; and

– Matt Bauer, two bronze medals.

In the women’s division:

– Kristen Stull earned one silver medal.

In the kid’s division:

– Aaron Crosmun earned one gold and two silver medals; and

– Zoe Kaster earned one silver medal.

Also competing were Jacob Stull and Sandra Benabe. Both performed well, finishing just outside of the top three in their divisions.

Coach Quigley, in an unprecedented first for him, promoted eight members of his team following the event.

Sonic Competition Team continues to train hard and welcomes all new members who want to train for competition, fitness, or self-defense.

“We have a great team. It was a good day for the gym. We’re a family at Sonic, so every win is personal to all of us,” Quigley explained.

