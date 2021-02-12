USDA Forest Service Opens Timberline ATV/OHM Trail

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National Forest (ANF) will open the Timberline all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trail at noon on Friday, February 12.

The Willow Creek, Rocky Gap, Marienville, and Penoke Trails will remain closed.

Permits are required to ride the Forest’s ATV/OHM trails. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year. Information on how to secure a permit can be found on the Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/passes-permits/recreation.

“We are hopeful that continued cold weather conditions may allow us to open some additional trails for winter riding,” noted Ranger Rob Fallon. adding that “the staff will evaluate Marienville and Rocky Gap trails next week.”

While the Timberline Trail has snow cover in excess of a foot in segments, it is not groomed. Other segments may be icy. Forest Service staff will monitor ATV/OHM trail conditions including evidence of trail damage and unsafe icing conditions.

Fallon cautioned that Winter trail conditions are more challenging. “Riders should assess their skill level when evaluating whether to use any trail and adjust to the variable winter conditions,” he said.

The Forest will send out a news release and post information on the public website and social media when ATV/OHM trail access changes. Please check access and trail conditions prior to use. Restrooms remain closed at the trailheads.

Visitors should practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly. Users may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, skiers, or hikers at any time on these multiple-use trails.

For more information about recreational activities on the ANF go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/home.

