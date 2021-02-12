 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Valentine’s Day Guide: Shrimp & Scallop Newburg, Stuffed Chicken Breast, Bourbon Seared Salmon, Beef Fillet Medallions, and Much More!

Friday, February 12, 2021 @ 02:02 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

rosesCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Your Valentine’s Day restaurant guide for Clarion County and surrounding areas:

COUSIN BASILS RESTAURANT AND BAR

When: Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14
Where: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

Phone Number: 814-752-2486
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar

Details:


Valentine’s Dinner Dining Room Hours:

  • Saturday, February 13: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 14: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m..

No reservations are needed.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available.
Call 814-752-2486 to place your take-out order.

SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT AND BAR

When: Sunday, February 14
Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-226-7013
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/

Details:

Valentine's Day b

Sweet Basil - Valentine's Day a

Dining Room Hours: Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day and walk-ins are also welcome.
Please call the restaurant at 814-226-7013 to make a reservation.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

The Valentine’s Day special is only available on Sunday, February 14. On Saturday, February 13, the restaurant is offering their Prime Rib special. The dining room hours on Saturday are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Allegheny Grille

When: Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13
Where: Allegheny Grille, 40 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.
Phone Number: 724-659-5701
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheAlleghenyGrille/

Details:

Seating times will be:
Friday: 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

First Course
Cheese and Meat Platter – Assorted aged cheeses and cured meats

Second Course
Spring Mix Salad – Mescalin greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, & raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Third Course
Entree – Two beef fillet medallions, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, duchess potatoes, and roasted asparagus

Fourth Course (Dessert)
New York cheesecake drizzled with warm fudge and topped with whipped cream OR
Chocolate addiction, a flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and chocolate sauce and served ala mode.

Dinner will be $109 per couple *excludes tax + gratuity
Add a flight of wine to pair with your meal – $15 per person

**Reservations and Payment in advance are required**

Call for reservations at 724-659-5701.

THE KORNER RESTAURANT

When: Saturday, February 13
Where: Korner Restaurant, 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-473-8250
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KornerRestaurantPA

Details:

– Stuffed Chicken Breast
– Stuffed Pork Chops
– Ribeye Dinner
Dinners come with a choice of potato, vegetable, coleslaw, and roll – And, a FREE piece of cake!

THE WAYSIDE LUCINDA RESTAURANT

When: Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13
Where: 1123 Old Fryburg Road, Lucinda, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-226-7344
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thewaysidelucinda

Details:

Visit The Wayside Lucinda Restaurant’s Facebook page for more details.

NOTE: Saturday is SOLD OUT!

VINCE’S TAVERN

When: Friday, February 12, Saturday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14
Where: Vince’s Tavern, 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-744-9960
Facebook page: Facebook page here

Details:

– Crab Stuffed Salmon
– 16 oz. New York Strip
– Black Diamond Marinated Chops
– Chicken Marsala
**All dinners are served with choice of side, salad, and or coleslaw**
– Homemade Lasagna (no side..-choice of salad or slaw)

Homemade Desserts!

– Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
– Oreo Cheesecake

WANANGO COUNTRY CLUB

When: Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13
Where: Wanango Country Club, 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-676-8133
Facebook page: Facebook

Details:

Red Snapper Filet- $24
Choose between blackened pan-seared or baked with garlic herb butter. Served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.

Steak & Crab Cake- $26
A six-ounce grilled sirloin paired with a fresh-made crab cake. Served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.

Crab Cakes- $26
Two crab cakes served with steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes.

Lobster Tail- $39
A baked 10-ounce gold water lobster tail served with a baked potato, sautéed green beans, and drawn butter.
Add a six-ounce grilled sirloin for an additional $10

Twelve Ounce N.Y. Strip Steak- $24
Served with a baked potato and sautéed green beans.

For dessert enjoy:

Strawberries and Pound cake with Fresh Whip- $8
Chocolate Lava Cake- $8

Featured Wine:

Martini & Rossi – Asti Spumante- $25
Refreshing, sweet, and fruity with nots of peach, elderberry, and sage.

Local musician Bill Carey will be in the Wanango Dining Room from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Call or email your reservation to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com

WASHINGTON HOUSE

When: Friday, February 12, Saturday, February, 13, and Sunday, February 14
Where: Washington House, 19298 Route 208, Main Street, Fryburg, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-354-2929
Facebook page: Facebook page here

Details:

Visit Washington House Facebook page here for more information.


