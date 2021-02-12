Virginia (Ginny) Keating Fortney left this world to be with the Lord on Jan 18th.

She was born in Oil City PA, attended college in Philadelphia, and returned home where she married Robert Keating. After they married, they moved to Endicott, NY, and then on to Syracuse, NY. Ginny worked for Anheuser-Busch in Baldwinsville, NY, and then Cartersville, GA, where she worked until she retired.

After the death of Robert, she met and married Jon Fortney a co worker at A-B. Upon retirement, they decided to start a new adventure in The Villages. Ginny and Jon sponsored a fantasy football league which continued until Jon’s death.

Ginny formed the Tall Trees Ladies Club. She also was instrumental in helping Operation Shoebox grow to a large organization by donating her talents making tickets, posters and setting up many special events. She also collected and packaged thousands of goody boxes for our military troops overseas.

She is survived by her sons, Ken (Caroline), Kirk, and Kevin Keating, as well as her six step children, Darren, Amy, Kevin, Ben, Luke and Sarah Fortney, as well as her brother, Phillip Hynes.

A memorial service is being held at 10:00AM on Friday February 12, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2502 Avienda Los Angelos in The Villages, FL, 32162.

Baldwin Brothers is in charge of the arrangements.

