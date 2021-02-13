 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CD2BFD7B-PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 on Friday morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, for a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 just north of IU6 Road in Paint Township.

Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

No fire or EMS units were requested or dispatched.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


