Emergency Personnel Dispatched to Two Crashes in Clarion Borough



CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to two crashes that occurred in Clarion Borough on Friday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 1:37 p.m. for an accident near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wood Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:05 p.m.

The second accident was reported around 3:05 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash on Greenville Pike in the area of Mays Road in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the above accident within the next 48 hours.

