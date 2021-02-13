 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Emergency Personnel Dispatched to Two Crashes in Clarion Borough

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

3BD934FD-1D6B-464F-BC5E-0370F671BF9C
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to two crashes that occurred in Clarion Borough on Friday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 1:37 p.m. for an accident near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wood Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:05 p.m.

The second accident was reported around 3:05 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash on Greenville Pike in the area of Mays Road in Clarion Township.

68543C7B-6829-452A-B1BC-DA117C9EDF5B

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the above accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.