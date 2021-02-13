A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of light snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of light snow between midnight and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Washington’s Birthday – Snow. High near 29. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Snow. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday – Snow likely before 7am, then snow showers likely between 7am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Snow. High near 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Snow. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

