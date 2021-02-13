C-L Lady Lions Pull Away from Forest Fires for Victory

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Eight of 10 players who entered the game scored with Frances Milliron leading the way with 15 points as Clarion-Limestone pulled away for a 52-25 victory over the Forest Area Lady Fires on Friday evening at the Lions’ Den in Strattanville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. More action photos available for print and/or digital purchase are available here.)

Lexi Coull added eight points, while Alyssa Wiant and Maddy Wenner each scored six, with each adding five rebounds. Kendall Dunn scored five points with 12 rebounds and six steals.

“It was good for us to have a good rotation with this game tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We have a tough game tomorrow with A-C Valley, and they match up well with us, so we needed to try and get as many minutes as we could from our younger group, and it worked out well for us.”

Forest jumped out to a 5-0 lead before a 6-0 run by C-L (5-7 overall) put the Lady Lions ahead for good a 6-5. Milliron and Tori Brown of Forest traded baskets putting the score 8-7 with 2:36 to play in the quarter. A 9-4 run by C-L put the score at 17-11 in favor of the Lady Lions after one.

C-L would pull away in the second quarter with a 14-4 scoring advantage to take control of the game and pushing their lead to 16 at 31-15 by halftime.

Dunn scored all of her points in the quarter. Milliron added four and Sydney Simpson a three-pointer.

“Kendall came into the game dinged up a bit, so we got her as much rest as we could,” said Simpson. “We also wanted to get some of the other girls some rest, which we rely on quite a bit. All in all, I was proud of how the girls played. I’m excited to see how the younger girls keep improving and seeing that the future looks bright for these girls.”

The lead grew to 22 points by the end of the third as C-L used a 12-6 advantage for a 43-21 lead after three. With mostly younger girls playing in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions closed out the game with a 9-4 scoring edge to set the final score.

Amber Guzzi led Forest with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Megan Clow added seven points. Haleigh Tebay pulled down six rebounds for the Lady Fires.

“Coaches are never happy even in games like this,” said Simpson. “I felt we rebounded pretty well, but I still think we could have done a better job of boxing out and getting in a better position for some of those rebounds. We got a lot of good minutes from our younger group, so I’m extremely happy with how they handled themselves.”

C-L 52, Forest Area 25

Score by Quarter

Forest 11 4 6 4-25

C-L 17 14 12 9-52

Forest-25

Kaylie Kooke 2 0-0 4, Haleigh Tebay 0 0-0 0, Megan Clow 3 0-0 7, Amber Guzzi 5 0-0 10, Izzy Flick 1 0-0 2, Tori Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-0 25.

C-L-52

Frances Milliron 6 3-5 15, Kendall Dunn 1 3-5 5, Sydney Simpson 1 0-0 3, Maddy Wenner 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Wiant 3 0-3 6, Lexi Coull 3 1-4 8, Anna Kennemuth 3 1-1 7, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mumford 0 0-0 0, Katera Sebastian-Sims 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-18 52.

Three-pointers: Forest (Clow), C-L 2 (Simpson, Coull)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.