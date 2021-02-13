 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Raspberry Whoopie Pies

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Bake these jam-filled whoopie pies with your special someone for a festive Valentine’s Day activity!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar

1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup baking cocoa
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup 2% milk

FILLING:
1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow creme
1/2 cup shortening
1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 6-8 minutes, and tops spring back when lightly touched. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For filling, in a large bowl, beat marshmallow creme and shortening until blended. Beat in jam and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half the cookies; cover with remaining cookies.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


