Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Raspberry Whoopie Pies

Bake these jam-filled whoopie pies with your special someone for a festive Valentine’s Day activity!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 large egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup baking cocoa1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup 2% milk

FILLING:

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow creme

1/2 cup shortening

1/3 cup seedless raspberry jam

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 6-8 minutes, and tops spring back when lightly touched. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For filling, in a large bowl, beat marshmallow creme and shortening until blended. Beat in jam and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half the cookies; cover with remaining cookies.

