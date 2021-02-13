Gerald James “Jerry” Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning February 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was born on April 16, 1937, in Venus and was the son of the late Clyde and Bernice Gordon Seigworth.

Jerry attended Valley Grove Schools before serving in the U.S. Marines aboard the U.S.S Princeton.

On August 28th, 1961, he married Ethel Fox who survives.

Jerry worked for Joy manufacturing co. for 37 years before he retired in 1999. He also worked part time as a Police Officer for Sugar Creek borough for 2 years.

He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Whitetail golf course for several years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Ken Seigworth and wife Paula of Franklin; two daughters; Joy Kapp and husband Daniel of Bradford, and Christine Chambers and fiancé Steve Roseberry of Oil City; grandchildren, Derek Kapp and wife Betheny of Bradford, Andrew Kapp of Lewis Run, Jeremiah Chambers of Oil City; step grandchildren, John, Marissa, and Angelina; great grandchildren; Liam Kapp and Hermione Kapp and Bradford; step great grandchildren, Riley, Addison, and Brinleigh.

Also surviving are two brothers, Paul Seigworth and wife Rose of Oil City and Francis Seigworth of Reno.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Clyde, Ron, Gary, and Merle, and by a half-sister Phyllis Cassatt.

There will be no services at this time with a plan of a memorial service in the future.

Donations in Jerrys name may be made to the V.N.A. at 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA, 16323 or the Reno Vol. Fire Dept. at 4 4th St, Reno, PA, 16343.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

