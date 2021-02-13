Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Byerly, 63, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on April 13, 1957, to the late Phillip and Betty (Brown) Byerly in Punxsutawney, PA. Ken graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1975. He worked at Matson Lumber as a sawyer for over forty years. Ken was a member of the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club. Ken loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time outside while hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed flying model airplanes.

Ken is survived by four siblings, Cindy Gray, Ray Byerly, Steve (Tracy) Byerly, and Dave (Erin) Byerly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private funeral service will be held at the family’s convenience.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church, 301 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney PA, 15767, or to the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club, 246 Sportsmen’s Lane, Sigel, PA 15860. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

