 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Byerly

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Byerly, 63, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on April 13, 1957, to the late Phillip and Betty (Brown) Byerly in Punxsutawney, PA. Ken graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1975. He worked at Matson Lumber as a sawyer for over forty years. Ken was a member of the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club. Ken loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time outside while hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed flying model airplanes.

Ken is survived by four siblings, Cindy Gray, Ray Byerly, Steve (Tracy) Byerly, and Dave (Erin) Byerly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private funeral service will be held at the family’s convenience.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church, 301 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney PA, 15767, or to the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club, 246 Sportsmen’s Lane, Sigel, PA 15860. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.