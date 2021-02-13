 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Five Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

No Excuses aaaaCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Five – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

(Archived Photo – Pre-Pandemic.)

WEEK FIVE RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Fatty Farmers

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Zach Muhl of PhatBoyz

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Ralphy McConnell
Blubber Busters Brian Musser
Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer
Die Lard Aaron Kline
Down Sizers Ron Bair
Droopy Drawers Tracey Colwell
Drop It Like It’s Hot Andrea Johnson
Dump Your Rump Stephanie Wolbert
Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Sheila Alcorn
Fat n’ Furious Nadia Mangiantini
Fatty Farmers Sadie Cohlhepp
FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael
Hardcore Parkour Matt Hetrick
Lean Queens Emily Hagy
Lighten Up Brian McNaughton
Lighten The Load Heather Crompton
Lumpy Ladies Crystal Merwin
Mission Slimpossible  —–
Phat Fit Chicks Liz Kundick
PhatBoys Zach Muhl
Scale Slaughterers Amy Mays
Shifting Weight Brian Renninger
Take it to the Mac’s Katee Boyer
Team Twinkies Brianna Smith
The Slimpsons Danny Walters
Waistin’ Away Jen Caratelli
Work In Progress Vince Forsythe

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:


RELAX.

If trying to make these healthy changes is consuming your life, you’re taking the wrong path!

Stress can cause a complete halt or opposing effect to weight loss. In the midst of trying to eat smart and stay active, make sure you keep your head on straight. Take the time to stretch out, get a massage, take a bath, do some yoga, etc. Come to terms with what you’re doing and WHY you’re doing it, and make peace with it. Don’t make it your enemy!

Addressing overall wellness is the key to success in mastering any individual aspect of it.

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

The most important time to relax is when you don’t have time to.

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Six Results!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

