Kristy Droske Announces Week Five Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Five – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK FIVE RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Fatty Farmers

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Zach Muhl of PhatBoyz

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Ralphy McConnell Blubber Busters Brian Musser Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer Die Lard Aaron Kline Down Sizers Ron Bair Droopy Drawers Tracey Colwell Drop It Like It’s Hot Andrea Johnson Dump Your Rump Stephanie Wolbert Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Sheila Alcorn Fat n’ Furious Nadia Mangiantini Fatty Farmers Sadie Cohlhepp FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael Hardcore Parkour Matt Hetrick Lean Queens Emily Hagy Lighten Up Brian McNaughton Lighten The Load Heather Crompton Lumpy Ladies Crystal Merwin Mission Slimpossible —– Phat Fit Chicks Liz Kundick PhatBoys Zach Muhl Scale Slaughterers Amy Mays Shifting Weight Brian Renninger Take it to the Mac’s Katee Boyer Team Twinkies Brianna Smith The Slimpsons Danny Walters Waistin’ Away Jen Caratelli Work In Progress Vince Forsythe

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:



RELAX.

If trying to make these healthy changes is consuming your life, you’re taking the wrong path!

Stress can cause a complete halt or opposing effect to weight loss. In the midst of trying to eat smart and stay active, make sure you keep your head on straight. Take the time to stretch out, get a massage, take a bath, do some yoga, etc. Come to terms with what you’re doing and WHY you’re doing it, and make peace with it. Don’t make it your enemy!

Addressing overall wellness is the key to success in mastering any individual aspect of it.

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

The most important time to relax is when you don’t have time to.

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

