Multiple Agencies Respond to Rollover Crash on Miola Road

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover crash on Miola Road on Friday afternoon.

Clarion County 9-1-1 reported that around 2:46 p.m. on Friday, February 12, a rollover crash was reported in the area of Miola Road and End of Trail Lane in Farmington Township.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:42 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Marienville are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

