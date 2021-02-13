 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Multiple Agencies Respond to Rollover Crash on Miola Road

Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

8C7B1E1B-FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover crash on Miola Road on Friday afternoon.

Clarion County 9-1-1 reported that around 2:46 p.m. on Friday, February 12, a rollover crash was reported in the area of Miola Road and End of Trail Lane in Farmington Township.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:42 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Marienville are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.