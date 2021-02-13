Plea Hearing for Man Charged With Statutory Assault After Being Caught With Minor Scheduled for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for a man who was reportedly caught engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor at a residence in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Eric Matthew Nitowski, of Natrona, is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 2:00 p.m. on February 17.

He faces the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2



– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Child Pornography, Felony 3

Nitowski is currently free on $12,500.00 monetary bail.

His bail was originally set at $50,000.00 monetary; however, it was reduced on July 14, 2020. The bail action reason was listed as: Agreed between prosecution and defense.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late June of 2020 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:00 a.m. on June 29, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were advised of a man who was discovered engaging in sexual intercourse with a known juvenile victim at a residence in Redbank Township.

The man, identified as Eric Matthew Nitowski, was detained by troopers, the complaint states.

Nitowski was then interviewed by police.

The complaint states that he reported he met the victim through a “dating app” and had become involved with the victim over the course of the previous three to four months. He reportedly told police he had met the victim in both Armstrong and Clarion Counties.

The victim was also interviewed and admitted to meeting Nitowski on a “dating app” and later engaging in sexual intercourse with him, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Nitowski admitted to knowing the victim was a minor prior to having intercourse with her. He also reportedly admitted to having possession of illicit photographs of the victim on his cell phone, which were then viewed by police.

Nitowski was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on Wednesday, July 1.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

