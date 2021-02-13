Say What?!: Former High School Classmates Find Out They’re Twin Siblings

INDIANA – A pair of former classmates in Indiana who reconnected decades later on Facebook made a shocking discovery: They’re long-lost twin siblings.

Karen Warner, 51, said she found out her biological mother’s name a few years ago when Indiana unsealed adoption records, and the discovery came with a surprise: she had a twin brother.

