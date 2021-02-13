SPONSORED: Weekend Specials at Sweet Basil: Saturday Prime Rib, Sunday Valentine’s Dinner Specials
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Restaurant this weekend for Prime Rib on Saturday and then on Sunday for their Valentine’s Dinner Special!
Prime Rib Saturday Special, February 13
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday, February 13, is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature for $17.25. It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.
Valentine’s Day Special – Sunday, February 14
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweet Basil Restaurant on Sunday, February 14. The restaurant is offering the following entrees: Seared Beef Tenderloins, Bourbon Seared Salmon, Haddock Floridian, Asiago Chicken Brushetta, and pasta options (available only on Sunday).
The restaurant will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.
Please call the restaurant at 814-226-7013 to make a reservation.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Dining Room Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
