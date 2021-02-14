A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Washington’s Birthday – Snow, mainly between 7am and 1pm. High near 29. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night – Snow before 1am, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1am and 2am, then snow after 2am. Low around 19. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow before 10am, then a chance of snow showers between 10am and 1pm. High near 25. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night – Snow likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Snow. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.