All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Eber Thomas
Eber Thomas served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Eber W. Thomas
Born: January 25, 1928
Died: January 2, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Eber was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He served his country from November 27, 1950, to November 27, 1952.
He was laid to rest in the Monroe Cemetery, Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Click here to view a full obituary.
