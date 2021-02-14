Carl J. Courson, age 89, of Clarion, passed away February 12, 2021, at his home of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 19, 1931, in Piney Township to the late David and Francis (Fox) Courson.

He worked at C&K Coal Company, Seidle Chevrolet and Bill Kersey Auto Body.

He was married to Patty Eisenhuth on August 25, 1951, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2017.

He is survived by his son, Roger “Keith” Courson and wife Debbie, of Clarion; three daughters, Stacy Courson Hargenrader and husband Bernie, of Houma, LA, Shelly Courson McFadden and husband Jeff, of Strattanville, and Julie Courson Radaker and husband Ken, of Sligo; his grandchildren, Sabrina Pulliam of Oklahoma, James Hargenrader of Louisiana, Jonna Gilliland of Butler, Jessica Glosser of Virginia, Jessica McFadden of Virginia, Curtis Courson of Clarion, Maquet Radaker of Pittsburgh, Brock Radaker of Clarion, Kendra Rainey of Sligo, and Tiffany Radaker of Clarion; and twelve great-grandchildren. Also survived by his little buddy, Chuck.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and son, Mark A. Courson.

As per Carl’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. There will be a celebration of life later this spring.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA, 16214. The family would like to thank Nurse Casey for her compassionate care.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.