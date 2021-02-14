Charles E. “Charlie” Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:10 AM Friday, February 12, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family; following a period of declining health.

He was born March 31, 1945, in Grove City, a beloved son of the late Paul and Zella Robinson Urey.

He had worked as a steelworker with Union Local #2229 at Franklin Steel for more than 30 years.

Charlie was a familiar face around Franklin, where he was always riding his bicycle, and socializing with his buddies at Spanky’s. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and tinkering in his garage. He had a lifelong passion for cars, working on them, watching the dirt track races at Tri-City Speedway, and following the NASCAR racing circuit.

He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed following the seasons of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates baseball. He looked forward to, and cherished the time he was able to spend with his beloved Golden Retriever, Mollie.

Charlie was a longtime member of the Franklin Eagles, Moose, and was a social member of Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W.

He attended the Cranberry Community Church.

He was married 1968 to the former Sandra M. Bellis.

Charlie survived by two daughters, Angela Secules and her husband, Steve of Utica; and Heidi Smith of Bonita Springs, FL; and by a son, Jamie Urey and his wife, Jennifer of Sebring, FL; in addition to his grandchildren, Lindsey Phipps, Nathan Phipps, Jaren Urey, Jesse Urey, Josie Urey, Amber Knox, Mike Knox, and Zachary Secules; in addition to five great grandchildren; along with his nephew, Rod Urey living in Franklin.

Also surviving is his brother, Larry Urey and his wife, Ann of Costa Mesa, CA; his mother-in-law, Lillian Bellis of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darryl Robinson; and by a “special” aunt and uncle, Elsie and Merle Baker.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time once COVID restrictions are somewhat more relaxed.

Interment will be beside his wife in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 14, Erie, PA 16505 or to Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W., 411 9th Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

