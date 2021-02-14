Charles R. Snyder, 90, of Oil City, PA, died February 14, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Born Feb. 18, 1930, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Rayburn & Alda Stitzinger Snyder.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Snyder was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Charles had worked at the Oilwell Supply Division of U.S. Steel, at Grandview Nursing Home and had been a bartender at the Oil City Eagles Club.

He was married to the former Joan Knight and she preceded him in death.

Charles was a member of the Oil City Moose Club and the PNA Club.

He enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles.

He is survived by a step daughter, Kim Dunkle of Oil City; 2 granddaughters, Kerry Dunkle of Oil City, and Jennifer O’Neil & her husband Sean of Franklin; and 4 great grandchildren, Liliana, Logan, Parker, and Mason.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Simpson and Charlotte Adams; and a brother, Joel Snyder.

Funeral Services and a private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

