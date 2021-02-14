Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heavenly Filled Strawberries

Take a unique approach when preparing your Valentine’s Day strawberries this year!

Ingredients

3 dozen large fresh strawberries

11 ounces cream cheese, softened



1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar1/4 teaspoon almond extractGrated chocolate, optional

Directions

-Remove stems from strawberries; cut a deep “X” in the tip of each berry. Gently spread berries open.

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and extract until light and fluffy. Pipe or spoon about 2 teaspoons into each berry; if desired, sprinkle with chocolate. Chill until serving.

