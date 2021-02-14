Dolores Jane Darr, 81, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on June 11, 1939, in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Hazel M. (Dean) Pence. She married Clifford Darr on May 22, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1990.

She is survived by a sister, Helen Maack of Niagara Falls, New York; two brothers, Harry Pence of Florissant, Colorado, Larry Pence of Pulaski, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Marie Wadding and a brother, Glenn Pence.

Her wish was to be cremated. There will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, PA.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.