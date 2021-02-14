Say What?!: Civil War-Reenacting Rooster Lost and Found at Alabama Cracker Barrel

ALABAMA – A rooster that participates in Civil War reenactments was reunited with his owner after going missing in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Alabama.

Thomas Ramsey, 18, founder of the Muddy Rabbits Mess military reenactment group, said he started bringing his pet rooster, Peep, along on Civil War reenactments after learning about soldiers who kept similar pets on the front lines.

