WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Remains in Effect for Area; Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible

Sunday, February 14, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Winter WeatherCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

(Pictured: A Good Samaritan in Bethlehem, Pa., helps push a stranded motorist stuck in deep snow. AP Photo/Chris Post.)

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
748 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

150187939_3617834171647973_6298833480470657061_o

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Hancock Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Caldwell, Woodsfield, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, and Morgantown
748 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Click here to learn more about the difference between a Winter Storm Watch, Warning, and Advisory.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

