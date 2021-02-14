Valentine’s Day Guide: Shrimp & Scallop Newburg, Bourbon Seared Salmon, 16 oz. New York Strip, and Much More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Your Valentine’s Day restaurant guide for Clarion County and surrounding areas:
COUSIN BASILS RESTAURANT AND BAR
When: Sunday, February 14
Where: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar
Details:
Valentine’s Dinner Dining Room Hours:
– Sunday, February 14: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
No reservations are needed.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available.
Call 814-752-2486 to place your take-out order.
SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT AND BAR
When: Sunday, February 14
Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-226-7013
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/
Details:
Dining Room Hours: Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day and walk-ins are also welcome.
Please call the restaurant at 814-226-7013 to make a reservation.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
VINCE’S TAVERN
When: Sunday, February 14
Where: Vince’s Tavern, 31729 Route 66, Leeper, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-744-9960
Details:
– Crab Stuffed Salmon
– 16 oz. New York Strip
– Black Diamond Marinated Chops
– Chicken Marsala
**All dinners are served with choice of side, salad, and or coleslaw**
– Homemade Lasagna (no side..-choice of salad or slaw)
Homemade Desserts!
– Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
– Oreo Cheesecake
WASHINGTON HOUSE
When: Sunday, February 14
Where: Washington House, 19298 Route 208, Main Street, Fryburg, Pa.
Phone Number: 814-354-2929
Details:
