Vilma B. Clinger, age 95, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on October 30, 1925, in Hamilton, NY, to the late Melville and Elizabeth (Wretzky) Brown.

Vilma enjoyed jewelry, cardinals, crosses and spending time with family.

Vilma is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (David) Bicek of Strattanville and Mary (Paul Kittle) Audette of Canastota, NY; sons, Charles (Carol) Clinger of Limestone and Carson (Denise) Clinger of New Bethlehem. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Vilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Clinger; son, Wayne Clinger; and 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.