A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Washington’s Birthday – Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 30. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 3am, then snow and freezing rain after 3am. Low around 24. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday – Snow, mainly before 7am. High near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Snow before 4pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Snow, freezing rain, and sleet, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

